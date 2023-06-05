Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of HE stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

