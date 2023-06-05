Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.38 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

