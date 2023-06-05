Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $64.91 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at $712,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,663 shares of company stock worth $9,321,230. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile



LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

