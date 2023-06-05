Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

PSCH stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $125.57 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.44.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

