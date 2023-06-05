Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of Nathan’s Famous worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 3.7 %

NATH stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $313.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nathan’s Famous

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATH shares. TheStreet upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

