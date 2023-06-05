Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WNS were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WNS by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in WNS by 10.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $78.13 on Monday. WNS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

