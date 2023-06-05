Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,268 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $178.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.24. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $209.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Articles

