Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Gladstone Land worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth about $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.86 million, a PE ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

