Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 797,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,718 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,905,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

