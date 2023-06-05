Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Option Care Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

