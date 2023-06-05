Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

