Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

