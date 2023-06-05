Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $50.85 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.