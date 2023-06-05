Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBLD. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 108,854 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $15.35 on Monday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

