Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 276.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.69 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

