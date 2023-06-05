Raymond James & Associates Has $801,000 Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Constellium were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after buying an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 232,200 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Up 4.0 %

CSTM stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.88. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

