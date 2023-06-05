Raymond James & Associates Has $844,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $504,000.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $151.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.20. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $105.61 and a twelve month high of $151.53.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

