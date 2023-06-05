Raymond James & Associates Has $862,000 Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Editas Medicine worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.