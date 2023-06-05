Raymond James & Associates Has $882,000 Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

