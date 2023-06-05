Raymond James & Associates Invests $855,000 in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

AEHR stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,960 shares of company stock worth $2,872,297. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

