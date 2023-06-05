Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.58% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.57.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

