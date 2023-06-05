Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,819 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

