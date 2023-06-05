Raymond James & Associates Purchases 494 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

