Raymond James & Associates Purchases 577 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISCV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

ISCV stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.