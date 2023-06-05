Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,928 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 424,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after purchasing an additional 224,806 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NG opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.