Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,025 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

