Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.32% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

