Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,181,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 186,340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 625,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

