Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 47.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,953 shares of company stock worth $3,559,676 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

