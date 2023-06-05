Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

LQDH opened at $91.38 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $93.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

