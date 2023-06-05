Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

