Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

