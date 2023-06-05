Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,740 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Telefónica by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Telefónica by 30.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.84%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

