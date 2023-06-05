Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,184 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

