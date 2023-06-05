Raymond James & Associates Sells 12,135 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,442. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

