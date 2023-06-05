Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,769 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.