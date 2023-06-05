Raymond James & Associates Sells 302 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after buying an additional 150,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $145.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group increased their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

