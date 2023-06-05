Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,249 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 351.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 38.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trustmark Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMK opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

See Also

