Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,522 Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $54.09 on Monday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $54.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

