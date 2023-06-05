Raymond James & Associates Sells 46,874 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

