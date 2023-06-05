Raymond James & Associates Sells 520 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54,105 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

