Raymond James & Associates Sells 552 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

