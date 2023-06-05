Raymond James & Associates Sells 778 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of NewtekOne worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewtekOne by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 205.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 9.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 137.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $257,813. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $13.28 on Monday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.