Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 891 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Trex Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $55.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $66.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

