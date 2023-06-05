Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

