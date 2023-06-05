Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -136.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -524.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

