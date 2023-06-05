Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.