Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,556 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

