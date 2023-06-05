Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $372.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

