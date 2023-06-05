Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 398,905 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 333,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1,841.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

